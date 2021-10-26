Left Menu

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 18:08 IST
Biden to announce $100 million spending at ASEAN summit
US President Joe Biden (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
President Joe Biden on Tuesday will announce a $100 million initiative meant to beef up the US relationship with the organisation of Southeast Asian nations, according to the White House.

Biden is set to participate on Tuesday morning in a virtual summit with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations. It marks the first time since 2017, when President Donald Trump participated in the summit, that a US president will take part in a meeting of the bloc.

It comes as Biden is looking to strengthen the US presence in the Pacific in the face of China's growth as a national security and economic adversary.

The new funding will include money for health spending, a new climate initiative, programmes to assist with the economic recovery caused by the coronavirus pandemic and education programmes.

