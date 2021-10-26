Left Menu

Drugs on cruise case: Hearing on Aryan Khan's bail plea adjourned till tomorrow

Bombay High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on the bail application of Aryan Khan, accused in the drugs on cruise case, till tomorrow.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Bombay High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on the bail application of Aryan Khan, accused in the drugs on cruise case, till tomorrow. Former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi was appearing for Aryan Khan today.

A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday refused to grant bail to Aryan and two others in connection with the seizure of drugs. Following this, Aryan Khan moved a bail application in the Bombay High Court against the NDPS court order on his bail rejection. Bombay High Court on October 21 said that it would hear Aryan Khan's bail application on October 26.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case. (ANI)

