US Domestic News Roundup: Investigators recover ammunition from Baldwin movie shooting scene; Biden hopeful Democrats can reach spending deal before he attends climate summit and more

Investigators recover ammunition from Baldwin movie shooting scene

Detectives recovered what they described as loose and boxed ammunition from the Western movie set where actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed a cinematographer, according to an inventory of seized items that was released on Monday. Authorities did not say what type of ammunition they removed from the set of "Rust" and whether it included live or dummy bullets or blank cartridges. The items included two boxes of "ammo," "loose ammo and boxes" as well as "a fanny pack w/ammo."

Biden hopeful Democrats can reach spending deal before he attends climate summit

President Joe Biden held out hope on Monday for an agreement on his major spending plans before he attends a climate summit in Scotland, while the White House said Democratic negotiators were closing in on a deal. "Let's get this done. Let's move!" said Biden.

Biden imposing new international travel vaccine rules, lifting restrictions

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday signed an order imposing new vaccine requirements for most foreign national air travelers and lifting severe travel restrictions on China, India and much of Europe effective Nov. 8, the White House said. The extraordinary U.S. travel restrictions were first imposed in early 2020 to address the spread of COVID-19. The rules bar most non-U.S. citizens who within the last 14 days have been in Britain, the 26 Schengen countries in Europe without border controls, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil.

Shopping mall shooting in Idaho leaves 2 dead, 4 injured

Two people were killed and four others, including a police officer, were injured on Monday in a shooting at a shopping center in Boise, Idaho, that ended with the lone suspect taken into custody, authorities said. Official details of the bloodshed were sketchy, but Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee told reporters at a briefing that police responded to reports of a shooting at the Boise Towne Square mall shortly before 2 p.m. local time.

U.S. FDA advisers weigh Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in children

An expert panel will weigh authorization of Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 on Tuesday as it prepares to vote on a recommendation for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The panel's vote is an important regulatory step in getting the vaccine into the arms of millions of children in the United States where schools are largely open for in-person learning.

Comedian Dave Chappelle addresses Netflix transgender controversy in full for first time

Editor's note: Attention to strong language in paragraph 4 that could offend some readers Comedian Dave Chappelle on Monday addressed the transgender controversy at Netflix in full for the first time on a video on his Instagram account, five days after about 100 people protested near the streaming company's headquarters.

Thousands of hours of U.S. Capitol riot videos swamp prosecutors, defense attorneys

The thousands of hours of video of the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump supporters have overwhelmed the prosecutors and defense lawyers handling the hundreds of criminal cases and are delaying trials for some defendants. The Jan. 6 attack, an attempt to reverse President Joe Biden's November 2020 election win, produced an enormous volume of video - from security cameras around the Capitol, worn by police officers under assault and filmed by the rioters themselves, many of whom then posted their exploits to social media for the world to see.

Biden to join U.S.-ASEAN summit Trump skipped after 2017

U.S. President Joe Biden will join Southeast Asian leaders for a virtual summit on Tuesday, the first time in four years that Washington will engage at the top level with a bloc seen as key to countering an increasingly assertive China. The United States has not met with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations at the presidential level since Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, attended an ASEAN-U.S. meeting in Manila in 2017. During that time, U.S. relations with China deteriorated, becoming their worst in decades.

U.S. billionaire tax proposal seems to unite Democrats - but will it work?

A first-of-its-kind proposal from Democratic lawmakers to tax U.S. billionaires on the assets they own is expected to face challenges from the super-rich, and be tough to implement, say tax experts and investors. The proposal, set to be unveiled as soon as Tuesday, would require roughly 700 U.S. billionaires to pay taxes annually when their stocks and some other assets increase in value, according to people familiar with the matter.

Texas governor signs bill banning transgender girls from female sports in schools

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Monday signed into law a bill banning transgender girls from participating in female sports at public schools, joining a wave of similar measures emerging from Republican-controlled statehouses across the country. Supporters of the bill, due to take effect on Jan. 18, say it is aimed at protecting fairness in school sports by eliminating what they see as an inherent physical competitive advantage of transgender athletes playing on female teams.

