MP: Cong MLA's absconding son arrested in rape case; victim demands fair probe

Police on Tuesday arrested Karan Morwal, the son of a Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh, who was absconding for over six months after a woman lodged a rape case against him, an official said.

Karan Morwal is the son of Murli Morwal, the legislator from Badnagar in the Ujjain district.

Police had earlier announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest.

Based on a tip-off, Karan Morwal (30) was arrested near Maksi town in Shajapur district, about 80 km from Indore, Jyoti Sharma, in-charge of the women's police station in Indore, told PTI.

A joint team of women personnel and crime branch sleuths nabbed the accused while he was going in a car with an accomplice - Rahul Rathore, she said.

The accused was remanded in police custody by a local court for a day, an official said.

While on the run, the accused used to change his locations frequently, the official said, adding they are also probing Rathore's role.

After the arrest, a medical examination of the accused was conducted and he was questioned, she said.

According to officials, the rape case was registered against Karan Morwal on April 2 this year at the women's police station in Indore.

The woman complainant had alleged that he raped her on the pretext of marrying her, they said.

Meanwhile, the complainant reached the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) here to meet the officer on Tuesday. Later, she told reporters that she wanted a fair probe in the matter ''because it is being said that the accused has handed himself over to the police as per a coordinated plan''.

The victim alleged MLA Murli Morwal misused his position to save his son. The complainant demanded a probe to find out who helped the accused when he was on the run. On October 19, the police questioned Shivam, the younger brother of the accused, to know where his brother was hiding.

MLA Murli Morwal had on October 19 reached the Palasia police station located adjacent to the women's police station here, and held a closed-door meeting with some officials.

He had then ignored queries of media persons on the whereabouts of his absconding son.

