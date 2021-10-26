Left Menu

MP: Cong MLA's absconding son arrested in rape case; victim demands fair probe

Later, she told reporters that she wanted a fair probe in the matter because it is being said that the accused has handed himself over to the police as per a coordinated plan.The victim alleged MLA Murli Morwal misused his position to save his son.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 26-10-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 18:29 IST
MP: Cong MLA's absconding son arrested in rape case; victim demands fair probe
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Tuesday arrested Karan Morwal, the son of a Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh, who was absconding for over six months after a woman lodged a rape case against him, an official said.

Karan Morwal is the son of Murli Morwal, the legislator from Badnagar in the Ujjain district.

Police had earlier announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest.

Based on a tip-off, Karan Morwal (30) was arrested near Maksi town in Shajapur district, about 80 km from Indore, Jyoti Sharma, in-charge of the women's police station in Indore, told PTI.

A joint team of women personnel and crime branch sleuths nabbed the accused while he was going in a car with an accomplice - Rahul Rathore, she said.

The accused was remanded in police custody by a local court for a day, an official said.

While on the run, the accused used to change his locations frequently, the official said, adding they are also probing Rathore's role.

After the arrest, a medical examination of the accused was conducted and he was questioned, she said.

According to officials, the rape case was registered against Karan Morwal on April 2 this year at the women's police station in Indore.

The woman complainant had alleged that he raped her on the pretext of marrying her, they said.

Meanwhile, the complainant reached the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) here to meet the officer on Tuesday. Later, she told reporters that she wanted a fair probe in the matter ''because it is being said that the accused has handed himself over to the police as per a coordinated plan''.

The victim alleged MLA Murli Morwal misused his position to save his son. The complainant demanded a probe to find out who helped the accused when he was on the run. On October 19, the police questioned Shivam, the younger brother of the accused, to know where his brother was hiding.

MLA Murli Morwal had on October 19 reached the Palasia police station located adjacent to the women's police station here, and held a closed-door meeting with some officials.

He had then ignored queries of media persons on the whereabouts of his absconding son.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021