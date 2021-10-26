Left Menu

Grenade detonated after routine traffic stop in Florida

Grenade detonated after routine traffic stop in Florida Sheriffs deputies making a routine traffic stop in north Florida found a grenade inside a pickup truck.The 65-year-old driver was initially pulled over for having expired tags, but Flagler County Sheriffs deputies also found that his drivers license had expired in 2019, the agency said in a Facebook post.Police searched his vehicle and found one glass pipe in the drivers side door, and another in a storage compartment.

PTI | Tallahasse | Updated: 26-10-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 18:30 IST
Grenade detonated after routine traffic stop in Florida
  • Country:
  • United States

Grenade detonated after routine traffic stop in Florida Sheriff's deputies making a routine traffic stop in north Florida found a grenade inside a pickup truck.

The 65-year-old driver was initially pulled over for having expired tags, but Flagler County Sheriff's deputies also found that his driver's license had expired in 2019, the agency said in a Facebook post.

Police searched his vehicle and found one glass pipe in the driver's side door, and another in a storage compartment. Then, they spotted the grenade.

The man told deputies he had cleaned out a military veteran's home and found the grenade. He said he wasn't sure whether it was active or not.

Deputies closed down a section of the roadway and asked the nearby St. Johns County Sheriff's Office for help with the grenade. It was removed from the truck and detonated.

A records check turned up the man's criminal history in Florida and Georgia, including burglary, rape, armed robbery forgery, grand theft, battery and giving a false name to law enforcement, officials said.

“Here's a prime example of how deputies never know what a traffic stop may turn into,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This idiot is lucky he did not blow himself or his truck up.'' He was arrested and charged with driving with an expired license and possession of drug paraphernalia. An investigation is continuing on the grenade and more charges are possible, the sheriff said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021