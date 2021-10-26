Left Menu

Maha: Sex ratio at birth improves between 2011-21 in Beed

The number of girls being born in Beed in Maharashtra in comparison to boys went up during the decade, with the ratio going up from 797 girls to every 1,000 boys in 2011 to 951 girls to 1,000 boys this year, a senior official said on Tuesday.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 26-10-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 18:41 IST
Maha: Sex ratio at birth improves between 2011-21 in Beed
  • Country:
  • India

The number of girls being born in Beed in Maharashtra in comparison to boys went up during the decade, with the ratio going up from 797 girls to every 1,000 boys in 2011 to 951 girls to 1,000 boys this year, a senior official said on Tuesday. Beed Civil Surgeon Suresh Sable told PTI sex determination used to take place earlier but a concerted effort to increase awareness among people has been the cause of the turnaround.

''Raids and action on people who were involved in sex determination also played an important role. Medical facilities in the district are under strict vigilance today. If an abortion has to be carried out, there must be solid medical reasons for it, or else we do not allow it,'' he said.

''At the civil hospital, we celebrate when a girl is born. We arrange for gifts and generally create a positive environment in the ward to encourage people. Various schemes of the government have created a positive environment which has helped increase the ratio. The past decade has been good but the real achievement would be when the number of boys and girls would be equal,'' he added.

Year wise birth of girls in Beed against 1000 boys: 2011-12: 797, 2012-13: 893, 2013-14: 916, 2014-15: 913, 2015-16: 898, 2016-17: 927, 2017-18: 936, 2018-19: 961, 2019-20: 947, 2020-21: 951.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021