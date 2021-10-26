Left Menu

Man found hanging in Delhi's Neb Sarai

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 18:55 IST
The body of a 25-year-old man was found hanging inside a room at an empty plot in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased, Sameer Khan, a resident of Sangam Vihar area, used to work as a driver earlier but had been unemployed for some months and was looking for a job, they said.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide but no suicide note was recovered from the spot and the exact cause of death will be ascertained only through a post-mortem examination whose report is awaited.

His family told police during inquiry that Khan had left his home on Monday morning in search of a job but did not return till late evening and he could not be contacted on his mobile phone either, said a senior police officer.

After an extensive search, the family found Khan's body hanging inside a room at an empty plot on Tuesday morning. The room did not have a proper structure nor a door and open window, the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said no injury or strangulation marks were found on the body. Some drugs and a syringe were recovered from the spot which was also inspected by the police team.

The body was shifted to the AIIMS for post-mortem, police said, adding further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

