Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow open at record peak as investors eye tech earnings

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 19:08 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow open at record peak as investors eye tech earnings

The S&P 500 and the Dow opened at record highs on Tuesday, helped by upbeat results from companies including United Parcel Service, while investor focus turned towards results from Microsoft and Alphabet later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 49.90 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 35,791.05.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.21 points, or 0.27%, at 4,578.69, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 90.80 points, or 0.60%, to 15,317.50 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021