Approach Centre against alleged arbitrary blacklisting: HC tells Bangladeshi nationals

The Delhi High Court Tuesday refused to interfere with the “blacklisting” of two Bangladeshi nationals seeking entry into the country to meet a family member and asked them to make a representation to the Centre for the purpose instead.

Justice Rekha Palli directed the Centre to decide the representation within six weeks and disposed of the petition by the two foreigners seeking removal of their names from a 'blacklist circular'.

The petitioners, who were deported from India in 1999, contended that their blacklisting was arbitrary, unreasonable, and in violation of Article 14 and Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

Central government counsel Amit Mahajan opposed the grant of any relief to the petitioners, stating that India was the only country where foreigners were approaching courts to allow them entry. The court observed that instead of the petitioners, who are foreign nationals, the resident family member could have moved the court instead. The petitioners said that no reason was delineated in the blacklisting circulars issued in 1998, which did not even provide an “end-date”, and there was no procedure to challenge the same. The court was further informed that even in recent times, one of the petitioners applied for an Indian tourist visa on three occasions to visit her daughter in Kolkata but the same was refused over and over again, without citing any reason. The petitioners claim that as per their knowledge and records, they have not done any such acts that may have warranted their blacklisting. They argued that the authorities could not be allowed to “arbitrarily exercise their powers, unfettered by checks and balances to the detriment and deprivation of the fundamental rights guaranteed to both Indians and foreigners in India by the Constitution of India”.

