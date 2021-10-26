Octogenarian couple found murdered in Guwahati home; caretaker held

An octogenarian couple was found murdered on Tuesday in their home in Guwahati's Beltola area, police said.

The family's caretaker has been arrested, Guwahati Police Commissioner Harmeet Singh said. A few other people, including the caretaker's wife, were also being questioned on suspicion of involvement in the case, police said.

The couple has two daughters, both of whom live outside the state, they said.

''The duo was found dead in their bed this morning by the caretaker. He called in the police,'' they said.

''The couple was attacked with sharp weapons and we have found documents and empty jewellery boxes strewn around the bedroom. A window was also found forced open,'' police said.

They, however, refused to comment on possible cause behind the crime, though the involvement of the caretaker has been suspected.

''We are questioning a few people. We cannot divulge anything more at this point, but we will soon crack the case. We have arrested the caretaker,'' they said.

The caretaker and his wife were being questioned since morning, while a couple of others were picked up later based on their statements, police said.

The caretaker was working for the family for about 20 years and lived in a house with his wife in the same compound.

Special Director General of Police GP Singh and Guwahati Police Commissioner Harmeet Singh visited the incident site during the day.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters at Thowra, where he is campaigning for the by-polls, that the culprits will be identified and nabbed.

He assured of a speedy investigation into the case.

Sleuths of CID and city police are investigating the case, with the help of forensic experts and sniffer dog.

The younger daughter, who lives in Mumbai, reached Guwahati in the evening. The other daughter stays in London.

The man was a retired engineer while his wife was a teacher.

The younger daughter, speaking to media here, said, ''I want the culprits to be found and punished. I have faith in the police.'' ''Today it's my parents, tomorrow it could be yours. There has to be exemplary punishment in this case so that others like me don't have to lose their loved ones in this manner,'' she added.

