Left Menu

Odisha to set up 34 child-friendly police stations

Keeping this in view, the chief minister felt that a suitable atmosphere for children is needed at police stations, the CMO statement said.The name and contact details of the Child Welfare Officer and other related information will also be displayed at the child-friendly police stations.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-10-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 19:48 IST
Odisha to set up 34 child-friendly police stations
  • Country:
  • India

Bhubaneswar, Oct 26 (PT) The Odisha government on Tuesday decided to set up 34 child-friendly police stations across the state in a bid to reduce mental pressure on children who need to visit police stations for some reason, an official statement said.

A proposal to set up 34 such police stations - one in each police district - was approved by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who is also in charge of the Home Department in the state.

Each child-friendly police station will have beds, chairs, tables, toys and first aid kits for children. Wall paintings and informative pictures will be drawn on the walls of them, a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

Children's books, magazines and newspapers will be available there, while special logos and posters on child rights and Do’s and Don’ts for the police personnel will be put up at these police stations.

Children come under the purview of the law on different occasions and they also visit police stations to seek help. Keeping this in view, the chief minister felt that a suitable atmosphere for children is needed at police stations, the CMO statement said.

The name and contact details of the Child Welfare Officer and other related information will also be displayed at the child-friendly police stations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021