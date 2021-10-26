White House in contact with Gulf countries about Sudan military coup - Sullivan
26-10-2021
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday the Biden administration has been in close contact with Gulf countries about the situation in Sudan.
The U.S. is looking at the full range of economic tools at its disposal to address the situation, he said.
