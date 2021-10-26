NDA 141st Course Passing out Parade on Oct 29; Gen Naravane to be chief guest

The Chief of Army Staff ( COAS ) General Manoj Naravane will be the chief guest at the Passing out Parade of the 141st Course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) to be held on October 29.

A defence release said the Passing out Parade will be held at the Khetrapal Parade Ground, NDA.

The NDA is the joint services academy of the armed forces where cadets receive training together before they go to their respective service academies for further pre-commissioning training.

