USTR nominee says will seek 'meaningful' WTO deal to crack down on fishery subsidies.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 20:06 IST
The Biden administration's nominee to represent the United States at the World Trade Organization said on Tuesday that she will work towards a high-standard agreement to crack down on fisheries subsidies that is not "riddled with loopholes."

Maria Pagan, nominated to be the deputy U.S. Trade representative serving in Geneva, told a Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing that she would work towards a "high standard and meaningful" WTO agreement "that changes the status quo and doesn't just, you know, continue the situation the way it is" with governments subsidizing fishing fleets.

