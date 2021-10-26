Plea filed before Delhi HC for labelling of all products as vegetarian or non-vegetarian

A plea has been moved before the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to the Centre to examine the possibility of labelling “all items” used by the public, including home appliances and apparel, as “vegetarian” or “non-vegetarian” based on their ingredients and “items used in manufacturing process”.

Justice Rekha Palli Tuesday directed that the plea, which is filed by Ram Gaua Raksha Dal — a trust working towards the welfare of cows, be listed for hearing on November 11 before a bench dealing with public interest litigations. The judge observed that the petition was like public interest litigation (PIL) and the same was not disputed. “List the petition before the concerned bench dealing with PIL subject to the order of the Chief Justice,” the court said. The petitioner, represented by lawyer Rajat Aneja, has submitted in the petition that there are several items and commodities which are used in “everyday lives” without the public realising that they are derived from animals. It submitted that in a country where “a majority of the religious population is under a religious obligation not to use certain animal products”, it is the “primary responsibility” of the manufacturers to disclose information about the ingredients of any product. “The primary endeavour of the petitioner is not only (for) strict enforcement of the existing Rules and Policies of labelling products as Green, Red, and Brown, based on the nature of ingredients of a particular product, but also for directing the concerned authorities to make it mandatory for the manufacturers of food products, cosmetics, perfumes; home appliances like crockery, wearable items (apparel, belts, shoes, etc.); accessories (necklaces, wallets, etc.), and to label all such products similarly,” the petition said. “Along with various edibles and cosmetics that clearly include animal-derived products as their active ingredients, there also exist various cosmetics as well as food items, which though, do not contain any animal-based product in the list of their ingredients, and are, therefore, marked as vegetarian, however, are manufactured by using animal-derived products,” it added. The petition said the information regarding the usage of any “non-vegetarian component” ought to be disclosed and be considered as a factor to declare that product as “non-vegetarian”. It clarified that the petition does not seek to ban any product but “only seeks to know the truth”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)