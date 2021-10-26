SDMC rejects proposal for kitchen, dining services in guest houses

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Tuesday turned down a proposal to allow kitchen and dining services in guest houses functioning under its jurisdiction, officials said.

The decision was taken in a standing committee meeting of the civic body.

According to SDMC officials, kitchen and dining services are not allowed in guest houses, which means restaurants cannot be operated on their premises.

Hotels, on the other hand, can operate dining halls and kitchens, they said.

SDMC Standing Committee Chairman B K Oberoi said health and licence department officials had placed a proposal for grant of permission for kitchen and dining hall services in lodging and boarding establishments or guest houses but the request was turned down.

''We did not pass the proposal and referred it back to the department concerned. As per the existing master plan, guest houses cannot run kitchen and dining hall. It only permits lodging in guest houses. Since it is not permitted in the rules, we have turned down the proposal,'' Oberoi told PTI.

To permit kitchens and dining halls in guest houses, changes have to be made in the master plan which is beyond the civic body's jurisdiction, he added.

There are nearly 400 guest houses in south Delhi. The rules for these facilities were tightened after a deadly fire at a hotel a few years back.

As many as 17 people were killed in the fire incident at the Arpit Palace Hotel in Karol Bagh in February 2019.

After this, the civic body cracked down on many guest houses which were illegally running kitchen and dining services.

Oberoi further said allowing kitchen and dining area will also require a clearance from the fire department.

“We cannot allow guest houses to run canteen or restaurant in the premises. They are only meant for making arrangements for their small number of guests. They cannot host people from outside for dinning. It is against the norms,” he said.

