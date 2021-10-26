Old ways of running govt depts have to give way to needs of post-COVID world: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said the old ways of running a government department have to give way to the needs of a post–COVID world and officers able to take initiatives with long-term vision can help realise Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Therefore, there is a need to create leaders who can navigate the changing ecosystem as defined above and at the same time, using new skill sets and partnerships, lead the country towards achieving its aims and aspirations, he said addressing a group of officers.

According to an official statement, Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said officers with the capacity to take initiatives with a long term, broader vision and mobilise collective efforts will help achieve the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Delivering the key-note address to the participants of the first-ever common mid-career programme at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), he said 150 odd officers of this course are going to be the ''architects of Modi's New India''.

The old ways of running a department/ministry have to give way to the needs of a post–COVID world, Singh was quoted as saying in the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

In today's challenging times, he said, ''there is a need for integrating our skills, thought process and work culture as the era of silos is over''.

India symbolises plurality of culture, society, and geography and yet, it represents a set of shared attitudes, values, goals, practices, and culture, the minister said.

''Therefore, we need to keep common set of goals & approach to develop our nation in all aspects -- economic, social and organisational,'' he added.

Singh said this is the era of skill and knowledge and therefore, it is important to continuously upgrade relevant skills as it will create a tremendous opportunity in governance to meet the new challenges.

''To exercise collaborative leadership of the kind essential for our country, the course has brought into focus importance of aspects such as deep listening, empathy, presenting, reflective inquiry and collective creativity,'' he said.

In his address, LBSNAA Director K Srinivas said the entire course has been built around leadership.

He said the mid-career collaborative arrangement will lead to common approach to face present and future challenges in an effective manner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)