White House in contact with Gulf countries about Sudan coup - Sullivan

The Biden administration is looking at the full range of economic tools at its disposal to respond to the military takeover in Sudan and has been in close contact with Gulf countries, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

Sudan's military dissolved a power-sharing government and deposed a civilian prime minister on Monday. The State Department responded by suspending $700 million in U.S. aid designed to support Sudan's democratic transition. Togther with the governments of Britain and Norway, the United States condemned the military takeover. The countries, major donors, said they were deeply concerned about the situation and called on security forces to release those who were detained unlawfully.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)