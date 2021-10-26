Navy officer among 5 arrested by CBI for leaking confidential info about submarine project

The CBI has arrested five persons including a commander-rank Navy officer for allegedly leaking confidential information related to an ongoing submarines project in return for illegal gratification, officials said Tuesday. Besides the officer, two retired navy personnel and as many private persons were taken into custody under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act after the agency initiated action last month, the officials said. So far, the agency has conducted searches at 19 locations in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam among others from where important documents and digital evidence have been seized and are being examined, they said. It is alleged that the commander, has been serving at the Western Naval Command in Mumbai, had discussed crucial details about the ongoing modernisation project of Kilo-class submarines with the two retired officers for alleged illegal gratification, they said. The Anti-Corruption Unit of the agency, which handles sensitive and high profile corruption cases, was tasked to unearth the leakage of information following which the operation was started, they said. The unit has questioned several other officers and ex-servicemen who were in regular touch with the arrested officer and retired personnel, they said. The CBI is conducting a forensic analysis of digital products used by the officer to understand if the information had fallen into the hands of people with vested interests, they said. ''Investigation related to alleged information leak of administrative and commercial nature being with some unauthorised personnel has come to light and is being investigated by appropriate government agency,'' the Navy said in a statement The investigation by the agency with complete support of the Indian Navy is in progress, it said.

An internal inquiry by the Navy is also being progressed, it said. Sources said the Navy has appointed a high-level inquiry panel headed by a Vice Admiral to examine how information was leaked and to recommend corrective measures.

The inquiry committee comprises a rear admiral as well among others, they said.PTI ABS MPB SKL TIR TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)