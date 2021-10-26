Two Customs officials arrested by CBI in bribery case

Left Menu

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday said it has arrested two Customs officials here for allegedly taking bribe from a man, who was earlier arrested in a gold smuggling case registered by the Customs department.A case was registered by CBI against a Superintendent of Customs Prevention, an Inspector Prevention and a Havildar, Customs Commissionerate, Hyderabad on a complaint alleging that the accused had demanded bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant for not cancelling his bail order and for not arresting him, a release from CBI said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-10-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 20:36 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday said it has arrested two Customs officials here for allegedly taking bribe from a man, who was earlier arrested in a gold smuggling case registered by the Customs department.

A case was registered by CBI against a Superintendent of Customs (Prevention), an Inspector (Prevention) and a Havildar, Customs Commissionerate, Hyderabad on a complaint alleging that the accused had demanded bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant for not cancelling his bail order and for not arresting him, a release from CBI said. The bribe was later reduced to Rs 10,000. It was further alleged that the complainant was earlier arrested in a gold smuggling case registered by the Customs department and later got bail with a condition that he would appear before the Customs office every second and fourth Monday and to sign in a register. CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant, the release said.

Searches were conducted at four places including at Hyderabad in the office and residential premises of the accused, which led to recovery of certain documents, the CBI said.

The two were produced before the Principal Special Judge for CBI Cases here which remanded them to judicial custody. PTI VVK BN BN

