Rescue operation launched to trace 2 missing persons

Police have launched a rescue operation to trace two persons who went missing in the upper reaches of Rajouri district after the recent snowfall, officials said on Tuesday.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-10-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 20:59 IST
Police have launched a rescue operation to trace two persons who went missing in the upper reaches of Rajouri district after the recent snowfall, officials said on Tuesday. Sajjad Hussain and Khadim Hussain, both residents of Targain village of Kortranka, were reported missing after they were caught in snowfall at Gora Bata on Sunday, the officials said. On getting the information, they said, the police assisted by the Army launched a rescue operation from Budhal in Rajouri and Chasana in Reasi district to trace them. The rescuers have reached the snow-covered area and an operation is underway, the officials said. Meanwhile, the Mughal road which connects the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu with south Kashmir's Shopian district was reopened for traffic on Tuesday after three days owing to heavy snowfall in Peer Ki Gali and adjoining areas.

The snow-clearance operation was completed and the traffic on the alternate road connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country was allowed to move from both sides, the officials said. However, the added the Kishtwar-Sinthan road linking Kishtwar in Jammu and Anantnag in south Kashmir remained closed for the fourth day on Tuesday due to heavy snowfall at Sinthan top. The snow clearance operation is underway and the road is likely to reopen for traffic in a day or two, the officials said.

