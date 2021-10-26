Left Menu

Expert committee involving all jute stakeholders to resolve problems: Minister

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-10-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 21:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Labour minister Becharam Manna on Tuesday offered to form an expert committee involving all stakeholders including government officials, mill management and labour representatives to deal with the problems of the jute industry.

The stakeholders also echoed in support of the proposal at the meeting. The expert committee will deal with issues of the jute industry with labour welfare and mills viability.

Labour unions raised the issue of inadequate wages, housing problems and welfare schemes.

Mill management officials vouched for allowing women labourers at night shift and called for labour reforms.

Manna assured that the state government is committed to resolving the issues and sought the support of all stakeholders to help the jute industry flourish in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

