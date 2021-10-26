Left Menu

Duty of every citizen to respect constitutional dignitaries: HC

It is the bounden duty of every citizen of this country to respect all constitutional dignitaries, including the president and the prime minister of this great nation, the court said.Earlier, tendering an unconditional apology before the Bench, accused Mohd Aafaq Quraisi said he is ashamed of the illegal act as the objectionable photographs were posted from his mobile phone.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-10-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 21:15 IST
Duty of every citizen to respect constitutional dignitaries: HC
  • Country:
  • India

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has said it is the ''bounden duty'' of every citizen to respect all constitutional dignitaries, including the prime minister and president.

Bench of Justice Mohd Faiz Alam Khan also said the constitutional dignitaries cannot be confined to a particular class or religion as they represents each and every citizen of the country.

The court made the observation on Monday while granting bail to a 60-year-old man, who was booked for sharing on WhatsApp morphed photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ''It is the bounden duty of every citizen of this country to respect all constitutional dignitaries, including the president and the prime minister of this great nation,'' the court said.

Earlier, tendering an unconditional apology before the Bench, accused Mohd Aafaq Quraisi said he is ''ashamed of the illegal act'' as the objectionable photographs were posted from his mobile phone. He, however, stressed that he did not do this and in fact it was done by some miscreant, who wanted to frame him in a case for ulterior reasons. Otherwise, no one can dare to post such a photograph on a WhatsApp group created by none other than the station house office of the area. Quraisi was arrested on September 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021