Duty of every citizen to respect constitutional dignitaries: HC

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has said it is the ''bounden duty'' of every citizen to respect all constitutional dignitaries, including the prime minister and president.

Bench of Justice Mohd Faiz Alam Khan also said the constitutional dignitaries cannot be confined to a particular class or religion as they represents each and every citizen of the country.

The court made the observation on Monday while granting bail to a 60-year-old man, who was booked for sharing on WhatsApp morphed photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ''It is the bounden duty of every citizen of this country to respect all constitutional dignitaries, including the president and the prime minister of this great nation,'' the court said.

Earlier, tendering an unconditional apology before the Bench, accused Mohd Aafaq Quraisi said he is ''ashamed of the illegal act'' as the objectionable photographs were posted from his mobile phone. He, however, stressed that he did not do this and in fact it was done by some miscreant, who wanted to frame him in a case for ulterior reasons. Otherwise, no one can dare to post such a photograph on a WhatsApp group created by none other than the station house office of the area. Quraisi was arrested on September 19.

