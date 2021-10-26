Left Menu

NIA files chargesheet against ISIS operative

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 21:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The NIA on Tuesday filed a supplementary chargesheet before a special court here against an alleged ISIS operative for his involvement in arranging funds from Saudi Arabia for furtherance of terrorist activities of the Harkat-Ul-Harb-E-Islam in India, an official said.

The chargesheet was filed before the NIA Special Court, Patiala House, against Mohammad Shahzad Kamal under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The case was registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in December 2018 against Mohammad Mufti Suhail and others members of the Harkat-Ul-Harb-E-Islam, an organisation affiliated to the proscribed organisation ISIS, the official said.

Earlier, a chargesheet was filed against 10 people arrested in the case in June 2019.

Kamal was involved in the conspiracy since its initial stage along with other co-accused, the official said.

He was instrumental in arranging and providing funds from Saudi Arabia for furtherance of terrorist activities of the Harkat-Ul-Harb-E-Islam, the official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

