'NFRA committed to discharging statutory duties'

'NFRA committed to discharging statutory duties'
The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) is committed to discharging its statutory duties keeping in mind the ease of doing business and economic challenges vis-a-vis optimum regulations, its chief Ashok Kumar Gupta said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a webinar, he also emphasised that in the case of public interest entities, the need for audit to enhance users' confidence is even greater since public interest is involved.

''NFRA is committed to discharging its statutory duties... keeping in mind the ease of doing business and the economic challenges vis-a-vis optimum regulations,'' he said.

Gupta, who is the Chairperson of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), took over the additional charge as NFRA Chairperson this month.

NFRA was constituted under Sub Section (1) of Section 132 of the Companies Act, 2013, in October 2018.

