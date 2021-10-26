Left Menu

Teen killed by 4 boys in Thane over petty argument

A teen boy who intervened in a fight to save his friend was allegedly stabbed and bludgeoned to death on Tuesday by four boys in the 13-17 age group, all of whom have been detained, Thane city police said.One of the boys in a school had tapped another on the head in jest on Monday, which led to an argument, said Senior Inspector Datta Dhole of Wagle Estate police station.The one who got tapped on the head and three of his friends on Tuesday attacked the boy who had committed the act.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-10-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 21:19 IST
''The one who got tapped on the head and three of his friends on Tuesday attacked the boy who had committed the act. When his 16-year-old friend came to his rescue, the four stabbed him and then smashed his head and face with stones and fled. He was declared brought dead by doctors,'' Dhole said.

All four have been detained and have been charged with murder, he added.

