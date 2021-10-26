Gujarat: Somnath Temple cancels Kartiki Poornima fair due to COVID-19

The trust managing the world famous Somnath Temple near Veraval in Gujarat's Gir-Somnath district on Tuesday cancelled the Kartiki Poornima fair for the second consecutive year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Shree Somnath Trust (SST) said the five-day long fair will not be organised this year as there is a ban on large gatherings in Gujarat due to coronavirus.

''This fair is organised for five days, starting from Dev Diwali till Kartik Poornima every year. This year, Dev Diwali falls on November 19. Since the government has not issued any specific guidelines for holding such large fairs, we have decided to cancel the fair this time too,'' said SST general manager Vijaysinh Chavda.

At present, state COVID-19 norms specify that not more than 400 persons can attend any religious, social or political function.

The fair has been organised for the last 70 years by the SST on an open ground near the Somnath Temple. According to Chavda, around 10 lakh persons from different parts of the state usually attend the Kartiki Poornima fair over the five days. It was not organised last year too due to the pandemic, he said.

