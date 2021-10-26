Left Menu

Maharashtra Guv felicitates COVID-19 task force members

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-10-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 21:36 IST
Maharashtra Guv felicitates COVID-19 task force members
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday felicitated Dr Sanjay Oak, chairman of the Maharashtra state COVID-19 task force and other members for their contribution in curbing the pandemic.

Among those who were felicitated were Dr Dilip Mhaisekar, Dr Zarir Udwadia, Dr Vasant Nagvekar, Dr Kedar Toraskar, Dr Nitin Karnik, Dr Zahir Virani, Dr Om Shrivastav, Dr Ajit Desai, Dr Bajan Kushrav and Ms Mrunal Kole.

Oak informed the governor that the task force held online meetings every Monday, where developments related to the virus and medication were discussed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
4
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021