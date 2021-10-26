Left Menu

Bomb hurled at Bengal BJP MP's house: NIA raids, arrests two people

NationaI Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches and arrested two people in connection with a case of hurling bombs at the premises of West Bengal's BJP MP Arjun Singh and his son Pawan Kumar Singh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 21:42 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Those arrested have been identified as Rahul Kumar and Badal Kumar Basfore. Earlier the two accused were arrested by West Bengal police in this case on September 8 this year.

The NIA took over the case and re-registered an FIR on September 14, a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs handed over the case to the agency. NIA FIR mentions that over 20 miscreants hurled several bombs adjacent to the gate of the office of Pawan Kumar Singh at around 6.40 a.m. on September 8 by targeting to kill him and his family member.

The police said the explosions partially damaged the gate as three crude bombs were hurled in Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district early in the day, leaving a few people injured. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

