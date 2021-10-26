India, Kyrgyzstan hold security dialogue

NSA Ajit Doval on Tuesday held talks with Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan Lt Gen Marat Imankulov on a range of issues including the regional security environment in the backdrop of the situation in Afghanistan, government sources said.

In the talks, the two sides agreed to boost cooperation in dealing with terrorism and radicalisation, they said.

The discussions took place at the first India-Kyrgyzstan strategic dialogue between the national security council secretariats of the two countries.

Lt Gen Imankulov visited India for the dialogue.

''The two sides held discussions on threats and challenges facing both countries as well as the regional security environment, with special reference to Afghanistan,'' a source said. ''The two sides welcomed the similarity of views on these matters, and agreed upon steps to enhance bilateral security cooperation between the relevant bodies, including in the fields of counter-terrorism, combating radicalisation, narcotics control and defence cooperation,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)