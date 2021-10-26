Left Menu

Drugs on cruise case: 5-member NCB team to visit Mumbai to probe allegations of corruption

A five-member team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is likely to visit Mumbai tomorrow to probe allegations of corruption levelled by Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the drugs on cruise matter of Mumbai, sources said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 21:52 IST
Deputy DG of NCB Gyaneshwar Singh . Image Credit: ANI
A five-member team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is likely to visit Mumbai tomorrow to probe allegations of corruption levelled by Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the drugs on cruise matter of Mumbai, sources said on Tuesday. The team will comprise Deputy Director General (DDG) NCB Gyaneshwar Singh and 4 other NCB officers.

"A five-member team of NCB will go from Delhi to Mumbai tomorrow to probe the allegations of corruption made by Prabhakar Sail, who is a witness in the drugs-on-cruise matter of Mumbai. The team will comprise DDG NCB Gyaneshwar Singh along with 4 other NCB officers," sources said. The bodyguard of NCB witness Kiran Gosavi, Prabhakar Rohoji Sail alleged that Gosavi took Rs 50 lakh from an individual after the raid at the cruise ship. Sali had said, "I worked as a bodyguard of Kiran Gosavi. I assisted him during the Mumbai cruise drugs case."

However, the NCB named Sail as a "hostile witness" in its affidavit in court yesterday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

