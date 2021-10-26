Retired Air Force officer duped of Rs 5 lakh on pretext of Unani treatment, thugs held

A retired Air Force officer in Greater Noida was duped of Rs 5 lakh by two con men on the pretext of treatment of his wife using the traditional Unani system of medicine, police officials said on Tuesday.

The accused duo, which hails from Rajasthan but stays in a slum in Ghaziabad, has been arrested, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Vishal Pandey said.

''The accused have been identified as Mohammed Chand and Mohammed Arif. They would enter into posh societies and residential colonies on the pretext of providing services like cleaning brass and copper utensils or jewellery or Unani treatment for ailments and eventually decamp with valuables from houses or dupe service seekers,'' Pandey said.

They had recently duped around Rs 5 lakh from the retired Air Force officer who lives in the Beta 2 police station area by offering treatment for an ailment to his wife based on Unani medicine, the officer said.

''Around Rs 4.5 lakh cash and some valuables, including jewelleries, stolen by them previously have been recovered from them so far,'' Pandey said.

He said the police are further probing their crime history and legal proceedings have been initiated against the duo after registration of an FIR against them.

