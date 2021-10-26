Sudanese ambassadors to 12 countries say they reject coup - diplomatic source

Sudanese ambassadors to 12 countries, including the United States, the United Arab Emirates, China, and France, have rejected Monday's military takeover, a diplomatic source said.

Ambassadors to Belgium and the European Union, Geneva and U.N. agencies, China, South Africa, Qatar, Kuwait, Turkey, Sweden and Canada, also signed on to the statement, which said the ambassadors were taking the side of the people's resistance to the coup.

