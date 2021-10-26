Left Menu

India administers over 103 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses so far

With the administration of 51,56,054 COVID-19 vaccine doses till 7 pm on Tuesday, India's cumulative vaccine coverage has exceeded the 103 crores mark, the Union Health Ministry informed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 22:21 IST
India administers over 103 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses so far
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the administration of 51,56,054 COVID-19 vaccine doses till 7 pm on Tuesday, India's cumulative vaccine coverage has exceeded the 103 crores mark, the Union Health Ministry informed. According to the ministry, 1,03,48,36,594 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, India has reported 12,428 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 238 days. The country's active caseload stands at 1,63,816, which is the lowest in 241 days, informed the Ministry of Family and Health Welfare today. The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases and are currently at 0.48 per cent, which is the lowest since March 2020.

With 15,951 recoveries in the last 24 hours, India's recovery rate stands at 98.19 per cent, which is the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. Also, the weekly positivity rate is at 1.24 per cent while the daily positivity rate remained at 1.10 per cent.

The country has so far conducted over 60.19 crore COVID tests. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

Should organisations expand in-house teams or outsource their security?

 India
2
NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

NASA, SpaceX begin Flight Readiness Review of Crew-3 mission

 United States
3
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
4
FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

FOCUS-In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021