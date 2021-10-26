Lalnunmawia Chuaungo new Mizoram Chief Information Commissioner

The Mizoram government has appointed Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo as the new Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) of the state, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The notification appointing Chuaungo as the new Chief Information Officer was issued by the General Administration department on October 20, the statement said on Tuesday. Chuaungo, a Gujarat cadre IAS officer of 1987 batch of AGMUT cadre, assumed the post of chief secretary in February 2019 on inter-cadre deputation.

Chuango had recently sought voluntary retirement from his post, which the Gujarat government has approved and allowed him to retire voluntarily on October 31.

