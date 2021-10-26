Two men arrested for posing as cops, duping senior citizens
- Country:
- India
The suburban Oshiwara police on Tuesday arrested two men who posed as policemen and duped morning walkers, especially senior citizens, an official said.
The accused were identified as Rehmat Ali Shehna (33) and Zafar Ali Zafari. The two were associated with the infamous `Irani gang' which is active in Hyderabad and Delhi among other cities, the police official said.
The accused, who roamed around in police uniform, sometimes persuaded people to hand over jewelry or other valuables on various pretexts such as `there is some unruly or riot-like situation ahead' and swapped it with fake items while returning.
Further probe is on, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zafar Ali Zafari
- Rehmat Ali Shehna
- Irani
- Hyderabad
- Delhi
- Oshiwara
ALSO READ
Lebanon's Hezbollah chief urges gov't to seek sanctions waiver for Iranian fuel imports
EU coordinator of nuclear talks to visit Iran -Iranian foreign ministry
Iraqi pro-Iranian politician Amiri rejects election results as fabricated - TV
Lawyer urges leave for jailed Iranian American if father has surgery
Ronnie Irani steps down from Essex County board