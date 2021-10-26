Mosque vandalised, shops torched during VHP rally in Tripura: police

A mosque was vandalised and two shops were set ablaze at Chamtilla area in North Tripura district on Tuesday evening during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally taken out to protest against recent violence against Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh, district Superintendent of police Bhanupada Chakraborty said.

Three houses and a few shops, reportedly owned by members of the minority community, were also ransacked in nearby Rowa Bazar, Chakraborty said.

“Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists took out a rally to protest against the recent violence in Bangladesh. A group of people threw stones and damaged a door of a mosque in Chamtilla area during the rally. Security forces rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control,” the SP said.

A complaint was lodged in this connection, another police officer said.

The opposition CPI(M) condemned the incident.

A group of miscreants were active to disrupt communal harmony in the state, the Left party said and appealed to all sections of the people to maintain peace.

In a statement, the CPI(M) also demanded adequate compensation to the shop owners.

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said he is not aware of the incident but appropriate actions should be initiated by the police if anything like this had happened.

