Chhattisgarh excise staffer assaulted; blames Congress MLA

An employee of the excise department was allegedly thrashed by two persons, including a corporator, at his office in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district on Tuesday, police said.

The victim has alleged he was beaten up at the behest of Mahasamund Congress MLA Vinod Sevanlal Chandrakal. However, the legislator has refuted the charge.

The incident took place this afternoon in the district excise office located in the collectorate, Mahasamund Additional Superintendent of Police Megha Tembhurkar Sahu said.

''Based on the complaint of the victim, Leelaram Sahu, two people, identified as Deepak Thakur and Bablu Harpal, a coporator of Mahasamund Nagar Palika, were arrested by Kotwali police under IPC sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) and others,'' the official said.

When asked if the victim had claimed he was assaulted on the direction of the Mahasamund MLA, the Additional SP said no such thing was found in the preliminary investigation.

As per the victim's complaint, the MLA and his aides, including Thakur and Bablu, reached his office and asked about his identity, and subsequently, on the direction of the MLA, the two accused and others attacked him.

Leeram said he was saved by colleagues and shifted to the district hospital.

Meanwhile, Chandrakar, who is also parliamentary secretary of Panchayat and Rural Development department, denied the allegations and said he tried to stop the fight which was already underway in the excise office.

“I was scheduled to attend a meeting in the Zilla Panchayat office besides the collectorate this afternoon. I mistakenly reached the collectorate assuming the meeting would be held there. There, I saw Deepak Thakur and another man (Leelaram Sahu) were fighting with each other. I tried to intervene to stop the quarrel. Bablu was with me and he did not do anything,” the legislator told PTI.

Bablu is a corporator and he has recently joined Congress, Chandrakar said. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh BJP chief Vishnu Deo Sai tweeted that injustice was rampant under the Congress in the state and sought to know from Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for ''an account of criminal activities going on under your protection''.

Sai said the Congress must immediately sack Chandrakar.

