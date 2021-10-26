Mumbai police record statement of witness Sail over his allegation of extortion bid in Aryan Khan case

Independent witness Prabhakar Sail appeared before Mumbai Police on Tuesday evening for recording statement in connection with his allegation of extortion attempt by NCB officials in the drugs seizure case involving Aryan Khan, an official said here.

Sail appeared before Milind Khetle, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Azad Maidan division and the process of recording his statement was on, he added.

''My client was summoned by the police and his written statement is being recorded,'' said Tushar Khandare, Sail's lawyer. Sail was ''misused'' during the Narcotics Control Bureau's raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2 during which drugs were allegedly seized and Aryan Khan, actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, was arrested, the lawyer claimed.

When asked if the NCB too had asked Sail to appear before it, the lawyer said they had not received any summons from the Central agency. Earlier in the day, the city police had said they had received four applications alleging extortion by NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede and other officials, and have launched an enquiry to verify these claims.

One of the applications was sent by Prabhakar Sail who had alleged that he had overheard K P Gosavi, another witness in the cruise ship raid case, talking to one Sam D'Souza over the phone about a demand of Rs 25 crore including Rs 8 crore for Sameer Wankhede, police said.

Wankhede, who visited the NCB office in Delhi earlier in the day, has denied the allegations.

