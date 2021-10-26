Left Menu

Two sisters hang themselves in Rajasthan's Bikaner

PTI | Bikaner | Updated: 26-10-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 23:26 IST
Two sisters hang themselves in Rajasthan's Bikaner
  • Country:
  • India

Two sisters allegedly hanged themselves at their house in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Tuesday, police said.

Saraswati (18) and Saritan (13) allegedly took the extreme step at their house in Napasar police station area when their parents had gone out.

No suicide note recovered from there, police said, adding the post-mortem will be conducted on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on U.S. Open win; Olympics-Beijing's new skeleton and bobsleigh venue hosts first test event and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on ...

 Global
3
TPG Telecom deploys Asia Pacific's first live 5G femtocell with Nokia

TPG Telecom deploys Asia Pacific's first live 5G femtocell with Nokia

 Australia
4
Google dedicates doodle to celebrate Austria National Day 2021

Google dedicates doodle to celebrate Austria National Day 2021

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021