Left Menu

Congress MLA's son accused of rape sent to 1-day police remand

Karan Morwal, son of a Congress MLA Murli Morwal from Madhya Pradesh, has been sent on a one-day police remand over the charges of rape on Tuesday.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 26-10-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 23:33 IST
Congress MLA's son accused of rape sent to 1-day police remand
Congress MLA son sent to 1-day police custody on the charges of Rape (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karan Morwal, son of a Congress MLA Murli Morwal from Madhya Pradesh, has been sent on a one-day police remand over the charges of rape on Tuesday. Karan was presented before District Court in Indore earlier today, from where he was been sent to one-day police remand.

Earlier today, he was arrested after remaining absconding for six months to evade his arrest, informed the police. In April this year, a woman had filed a police complaint that Karan Morwal sexually exploited her on the pretext of marriage.

Karan is a son of Congress MLA Murli Morwal who represents Badnagar constituency in Ujjain district. The police had declared a reward amount of Rs 25,000 in an attempt to nab him. He was arrested near the Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh on the basis of intelligence inputs acquired by the police.

Early morning, a team of Crime Branch reached Ujjain in search of Karan, from where he was tracked to a location near Maksi Road. After spotting his car on the basis of the number plate, he was arrested, said Jyoti Sharma, in charge of Mahila Police Station. "It was a joint operation conducted by the Indore Women Police Station and Crime Branch," added Sharma. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on U.S. Open win; Olympics-Beijing's new skeleton and bobsleigh venue hosts first test event and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on ...

 Global
3
TPG Telecom deploys Asia Pacific's first live 5G femtocell with Nokia

TPG Telecom deploys Asia Pacific's first live 5G femtocell with Nokia

 Australia
4
Google dedicates doodle to celebrate Austria National Day 2021

Google dedicates doodle to celebrate Austria National Day 2021

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021