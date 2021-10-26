France's Macron spoke with China's Xi Jinping -French Presidency
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-10-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 23:51 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on the phone with China's President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, the French Presidency said in a statement.
During the call, Macron called for greater reciprocity in the re-balancing of the relationship between Europe and China, notably in terms of market access.
