State Dept says U.S. is pressing for the release of Sudanese PM Hamdok, others

The United States is pressing for the release of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other civilian leaders who were arrested as Sudan's military seized power on Monday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday.

Sudan's armed forces chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan earlier said that Hamdok, who was arrested on Monday along with other members of his Cabinet, had not been harmed and had been brought to Burhan's own home.

