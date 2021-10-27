Left Menu

Delhi Police carries out simulated anti-terror response exercise in Sadar Bazar area

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 00:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Police on Tuesday carried out a simulated anti-terror response exercise at Bara Tooti Chowk in Sadar Bazar area of North Delhi, officials said.

Such mock drills were being organized at important vital installations augmented by anti-terror measures ahead of Diwali.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had in a recent crime review meeting had instructed the DCPs to renew emphasis on anti-terror measures, enhance police visibility on the ground and intensify night patrolling across the national capital.

As part of the mock drill in the Sadar Bazar area, the Delhi Police's North district set up a scenario of a fake bomb blast and terrorist attack.

''Complete access control was established within minutes and the site was cordoned off. All agencies responded swiftly,'' said Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

