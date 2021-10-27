Left Menu

Two held for duping cracker factory owner of Rs 8 lakh

A SWAT team arrested a man who posed as a crime branch officer and another who claimed to be journalist for duping a firecracker factory owner of Rs 8 lakh.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 27-10-2021 00:24 IST
A SWAT team arrested a man who posed as a crime branch officer and another who claimed to be journalist for duping a firecracker factory owner of Rs 8 lakh. The accused have been identified as Naveen Chaturvedi, alias Bobby Pandit, and Hemant Chauhan, who posed as a crime branch officer, SSP Pawan Kumar said. They had extorted Rs 8 Lakh from firecracker factory owner Lalit Goel, whose factory was raided on 12 October by a SWAT team.

Goel was an old acquaintance of Pandit and sought help from him.

He had assured Goel that he will get the case settled and called Chauhan, who is a share broker. They both convinced Goel to get the case settled in Rs 10 lakh, the officer said. The deal was settled at Rs 8 Lakh, which were handed over to them. After taking cash, they fled and distributed the money among themselves.

They were arrested by the SWAT team, who recovered Rs 5.5 lakh from them, the SSP said.

