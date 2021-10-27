Military: Sudan's PM allowed to return to home in Khartoum

A military official says Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and his wife were allowed to return to their home in Khartoum. He said Hamdok's house is “under heavy security.” The official did not say Tuesday whether the Hamdoks are free to move or make calls. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to brief media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)