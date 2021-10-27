One held with heroin in Jammu

A drug smuggler was arrested and heroin recovered from him in this city on Tuesday night, officials said.

A police team intercepted a vehicle at Milan Sahib in the city and recovered from it some quantity of heroin, they said.

The smuggler, identified as Manpreet Singh alias Sartaj of Simbhal camp, was arrested and his vehicle seized, they said.

Singh has four cases registered against him, the officials said.

Police are probing the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)