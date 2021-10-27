U.S. strongly opposes Israel's plans for new West Bank settlement homes

The United States on Tuesday said it strongly opposed Israel's plans for more settlement units in the occupied West Bank as "inconsistent with efforts to lower tensions" and damaging to the prospects of a two-state solution advocated by Washington.

"We are deeply concerned about the Israeli government's plan to advance thousands of settlement units tomorrow, Wednesday, many of them deep in the West Bank," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told a briefing. "We strongly oppose the expansion of settlements, which is completely inconsistent with efforts to lower tensions and to ensure calm, and it damages the prospects for a two-state solution," Price said.

Israel on Sunday published tenders for about 1,300 new settlement homes in the occupied West Bank and authorities are also expected to discuss proposals for another 3,000 homes. The new homes are to be on land that Palestinians want for a future state.

U.S.-backed peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians broke down in 2014. Most countries regard Israel's West Bank settlements as illegal. Washington was continuing to raise its views on the issue directly with senior Israeli officials, Price said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)