2 notorious criminals arrested in Jammu district, say police

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-10-2021 01:08 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 01:08 IST
2 notorious criminals arrested in Jammu district, say police
The police arrested two notorious criminals from the border belt of Jammu district on Tuesday night and seized sharp weapons from them, officials said.

A patrol party intercepted the two persons at Satriyan belt of R S Pura tehsil, but the duo tried to flee, police said.

They were apprehended following a chase. Two sharp-edged weapons were seized from the duo identified as Abhi Sharma and Sunny Sharma, they said, adding a case has been registered against them at R S Pura police station.

