2 notorious criminals arrested in Jammu district, say police
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-10-2021 01:08 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 01:08 IST
The police arrested two notorious criminals from the border belt of Jammu district on Tuesday night and seized sharp weapons from them, officials said.
A patrol party intercepted the two persons at Satriyan belt of R S Pura tehsil, but the duo tried to flee, police said.
They were apprehended following a chase. Two sharp-edged weapons were seized from the duo identified as Abhi Sharma and Sunny Sharma, they said, adding a case has been registered against them at R S Pura police station.
