Saudi-led coalition says it destroys drone that attempted to attack Abha airport -state TV
The Saudi-led coalition intercepted and destroyed an explosives-laden drone that attempted to attack Abha International Airport located in the southwestern part of the kingdom, state Al Ekhbariya television said late on Tuesday. It added the ground air defenses also downed another drone that attempted to attack the southern city of Najran.
The coalition, which intervened in Yemen in March 2015, has often retaliated on cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia with air strikes in Yemen. (Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz Editing by Chris Reese)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
